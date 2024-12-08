Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $11.38 Million in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 901,500 shares of company stock worth $29,055,829. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.43. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

