Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 676,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,531,000 after acquiring an additional 560,808 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in AbbVie by 308.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 57.5% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.20 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

