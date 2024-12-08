Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 223,162 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 223,162 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $163,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,055.29. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,072. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,970. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

