Holocene Advisors LP Invests $519,000 in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 116,058 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 170.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,389,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

