Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $303,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 174.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

