Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) vs. First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Critical Review

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial Northwest pays out 354.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Financial Northwest and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 3 0 0 2.00 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $80.93 million 2.54 $6.30 million $0.11 202.84 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $987.40 million 6.24 $392.93 million $1.94 15.98

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 1.31% 0.66% 0.07% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 26.69% 10.33% 1.75%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats First Financial Northwest on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, lines of credit, second mortgage term loans, auto loans, and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking services, as well as debit cards and ATMs. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

