Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $87,720.60 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

