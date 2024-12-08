Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Hurco Companies stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,156,217.50. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies comprises about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.30% of Hurco Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

