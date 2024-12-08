Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,153,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 579,605 shares.The stock last traded at $165.80 and had previously closed at $164.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra set a $155.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

