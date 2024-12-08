Hyong Kim Sells 62,574 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hyong Kim sold 62,574 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $763,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,051.20. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyong Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Hyong Kim sold 22,460 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $247,733.80.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.42. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $662.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business's revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 82,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

