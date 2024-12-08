iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DoorDash by 7.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,466,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,716,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $178.48 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.33 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,694 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $2,068,785.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 134,223 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,390.93. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,722 shares of company stock valued at $136,732,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

