iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Inari Medical worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 63.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Insider Activity

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,105,348. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,067,509.66. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,990. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

