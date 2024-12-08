iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,220,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,231,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 87.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,964,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,279,000 after purchasing an additional 918,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,777,000 after purchasing an additional 148,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $191.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.03 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

