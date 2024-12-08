iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,795 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $617.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $631.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

