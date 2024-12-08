iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,251 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,251 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

