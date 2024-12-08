iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,959 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,959 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,688,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. The trade was a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $100.59.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

