iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,121 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 431.3% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Exelon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 19.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 140,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

EXC opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

