IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $22,940,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IXC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

