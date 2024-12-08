IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 312.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $524.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.00.

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

