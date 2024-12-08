IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

