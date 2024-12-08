IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Dover by 49.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $142.44 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.90.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

