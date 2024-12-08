IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.