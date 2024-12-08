IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,570.94 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $177.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

