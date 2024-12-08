Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 92.0% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

