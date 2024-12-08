Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Buys 32,500 Shares of Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Charles Van Der Lee bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,014.75.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

