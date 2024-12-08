Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $825,000.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,750. This trade represents a 34.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $338,175.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $139,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $278.50 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Atlassian by 590.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 322.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 245,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $97,350,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

