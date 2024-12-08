Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Sells 4,109 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,983.30. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Five9 Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of FIVN opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.92. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Five9
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five9 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210,836 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
