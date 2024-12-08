Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Sells 4,109 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,983.30. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.92. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five9 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210,836 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

