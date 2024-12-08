Insider Selling: Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) General Counsel Sells $1,280,401.92 in Stock

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAYGet Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,280,401.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,478. This represents a 25.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PAY opened at $34.61 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Paymentus by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paymentus by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paymentus by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

