Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 83,091 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,471,126.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,152. The trade was a 81.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, John Bicket sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $5,352,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,225,284.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

Samsara stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after buying an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,013,000 after purchasing an additional 650,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

