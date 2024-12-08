Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells $6,445,000.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $6,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,579,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,279,561.56. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GAP opened at $26.00 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.