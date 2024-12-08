Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 3,943.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 2.1 %

AGQ stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

