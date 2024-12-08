Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $56.91 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

