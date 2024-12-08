Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTCS stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $77.73 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

