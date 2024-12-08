Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $696.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $431.98 and a twelve month high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

