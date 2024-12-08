Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3,165.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.63. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $201.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

