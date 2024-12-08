Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPYI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
