Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$275.00 and last traded at C$274.23, with a volume of 161192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$268.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.90.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$266.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$249.63. The company has a market cap of C$48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50. Also, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total transaction of C$1,611,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $2,899,207. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

See Also

