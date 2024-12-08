Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,318,000 after purchasing an additional 326,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after purchasing an additional 710,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after purchasing an additional 732,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after purchasing an additional 264,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,036,000 after purchasing an additional 434,384 shares in the last quarter.

CGGO stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

