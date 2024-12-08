Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215,237 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $81.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.