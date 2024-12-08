Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,177,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth about $59,630,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth about $7,028,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $95.88 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.