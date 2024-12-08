Internet Computer One Day Volume Reaches $247.74 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00014373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.82 billion and $247.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 526,524,050 coins and its circulating supply is 475,474,036 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

