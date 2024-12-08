Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $550.41 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.72 and a fifty-two week high of $556.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.33.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

