Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $439,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,530,000 after acquiring an additional 389,921 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $386.96 and a one year high of $526.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

