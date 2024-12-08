Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) is Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after purchasing an additional 741,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 200,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,025 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XLG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

