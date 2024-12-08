Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.84), with a volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.88).

Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.68.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Further Reading

