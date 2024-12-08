Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $479.97 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 50.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.