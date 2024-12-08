Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after buying an additional 1,754,370 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,682,000 after acquiring an additional 821,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,168,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,936,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $345,351.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,968. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.