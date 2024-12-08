Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 700 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Insulet were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 20.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after purchasing an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 18.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 43.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Shares of PODD opened at $265.46 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $279.40. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

