Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 1,200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

