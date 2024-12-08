Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases New Stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,204,622.85. This trade represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,340 shares of company stock worth $68,770,223. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY
Dayforce Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.