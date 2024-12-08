Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases New Stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,204,622.85. This trade represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,340 shares of company stock worth $68,770,223. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dayforce in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Dayforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

